Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 226,981 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,539,718 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 226,981 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $100,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 56,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.9% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.