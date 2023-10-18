Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,774,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 290,710 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of Occidental Petroleum worth $104,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.57.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

