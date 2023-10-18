Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Down 9.2% in September

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,031,100 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 5,538,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50,311.0 days.
Sumitomo Pharma Stock Performance
DNPUF remained flat at $3.50 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.73. Sumitomo Pharma has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $7.60.
About Sumitomo Pharma
