SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Stock Price Up 9.6%

SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) rose 9.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 135,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 752,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

SunCar Technology Group Trading Up 5.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of SunCar Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SunCar Technology Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunCar Technology Group Company Profile

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.