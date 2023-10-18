Susquehanna Lowers J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $175.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.05.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $12.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.37. 484,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,355. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.54. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $159.83 and a 12-month high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total value of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,261,421.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total transaction of $476,736.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,261,421.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,502 shares of company stock worth $2,284,358. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,371,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,412,000 after acquiring an additional 64,295 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $481,953,000 after purchasing an additional 570,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.