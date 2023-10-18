T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $98.38

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $98.38 and last traded at $98.78, with a volume of 268788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.68 and a 200 day moving average of $110.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,677,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.