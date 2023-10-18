Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Up 3.5%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.29. 128,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,309,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.24. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 28.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNDM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 35.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

