Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.09

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.09 and last traded at $88.09, with a volume of 626403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.64.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Targa Resources by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

