Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Trading Down 3.3%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.43 and last traded at $14.45. 263,141 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 570,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Target Hospitality from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TH

Target Hospitality Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.60 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Target Hospitality

In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 30,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $470,807.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,245 shares in the company, valued at $905,709.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 30,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $470,807.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,709.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $34,500.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,808 shares of company stock worth $1,331,146. Company insiders own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.