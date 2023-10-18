TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading 6.7% Higher

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.73. 131,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 508,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on TaskUs from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Get TaskUs alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TASK

TaskUs Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $845.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 2.31.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). TaskUs had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $229.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.26 million. Equities analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 14.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 181.7% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TaskUs by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 34,956 shares during the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.