TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Trading 6.7% Higher

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.31 and last traded at $28.31. 79,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 258,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on TechTarget from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TechTarget from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

The company has a current ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $769.78 million, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.91.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $58.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 90,828.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,914,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,147,000 after purchasing an additional 96,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,503,000 after buying an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 31.3% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,787,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,636,000 after buying an additional 426,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TechTarget by 500.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,655,000 after buying an additional 920,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

