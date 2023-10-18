Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.58. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Institutional Trading of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ERIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $8.30 to $7.78 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.41.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

