Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4084 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This is a positive change from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.38.

Telenor ASA Stock Down 0.7 %

Telenor ASA stock opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 62.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays raised Telenor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission.

