Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 133 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Wedbush cut their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.85.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,673. The company has a market cap of $223.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

