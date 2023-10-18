Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,261 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 1.0% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,642.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMBS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 36,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,479. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $47.47.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

