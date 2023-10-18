Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,099 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.39. 607,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,491. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.26 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 116.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

