Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $365.45. 16,623,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,252,461. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.92 and its 200 day moving average is $355.59. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.08 and a 52-week high of $387.98.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
