Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 33,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 372,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after buying an additional 71,204 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 400.4% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 28,083 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 128.0% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $41.60. 242,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,818. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.55.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

