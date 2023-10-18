Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after buying an additional 69,474 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.39. The stock had a trading volume of 401,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,577. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $58.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average is $57.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

