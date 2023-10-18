Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.19. 3,820,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,419,663. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $234.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.