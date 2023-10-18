Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 107 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $6,709,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded up $4.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $446.06. The company had a trading volume of 626,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,602. The company has a market capitalization of $112.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $432.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.50.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.06.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

