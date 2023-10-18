Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,889 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 287.7% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 159.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BATS IFRA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,444 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

