Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 870 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGOV. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 96.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.51. 1,866,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,616. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.42. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.68.

