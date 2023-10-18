Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 32,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 63,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWD traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,967. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.58 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.