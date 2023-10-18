Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,728,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,001,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,710,000 after buying an additional 652,439 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $85,025,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.67. 867,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,625,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.04 and a 200-day moving average of $225.06. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $265.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,675,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,594,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,675,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

