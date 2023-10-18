Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the period. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.2% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,772,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4,129.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPX traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.18. 9,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,917. The company has a market cap of $735.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $95.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.25.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

