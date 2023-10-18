Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.28. 223,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,507. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.68 and a 52 week high of $53.71.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.