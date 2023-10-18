Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.2% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded down $3.72 on Wednesday, reaching $434.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,660. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $365.10 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $336.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.33.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

