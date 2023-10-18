Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIGB. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA GIGB traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $42.21. 3,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,080. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $46.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

