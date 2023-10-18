Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,895,608 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $88,102,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,338,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 334,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,103,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.94. 65,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $80.72 and a twelve month high of $101.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average of $95.18.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3992 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.