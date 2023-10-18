Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 95.9% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 95.2% during the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 85,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 41,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. HSBC assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $149.34. The stock had a trading volume of 758,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,855. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.77. The firm has a market cap of $263.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.