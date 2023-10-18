Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $52,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $52,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,101 shares of company stock worth $160,704. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Down 3.0 %

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of BXMT stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.11. 863,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,077. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

