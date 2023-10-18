Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $429,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 405.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $67.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,333,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,826,916. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.22 and a one year high of $74.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

