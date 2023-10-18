Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.41 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 1.6% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,312,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,182 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,486,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,593,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,107,000 after buying an additional 2,917,012 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,107,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,910,000 after buying an additional 28,115 shares during the period. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 8,160,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,127,000 after buying an additional 1,556,062 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $30.54. The stock had a trading volume of 622,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,568. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.91 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

