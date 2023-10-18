Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $612,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,760,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,001,021. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The stock has a market cap of $463.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

