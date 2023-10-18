Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $645,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 223.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.62. The stock had a trading volume of 39,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,156. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.34. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $167.13 and a twelve month high of $245.22.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

