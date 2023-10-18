Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 908,246 shares of company stock worth $21,078,990,577 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $608.00. The company had a trading volume of 658,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,515. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $561.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97. The company has a market cap of $577.17 billion, a PE ratio of 84.61, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. HSBC assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.09.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

