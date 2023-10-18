Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,190 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up approximately 6.5% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $22,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $45.87. 198,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,232. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $49.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.