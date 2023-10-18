Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.60 on Wednesday, hitting $207.64. The stock had a trading volume of 168,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,042. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.22 and a 52-week high of $229.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.92. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

