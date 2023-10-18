Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,035,000 after acquiring an additional 95,472,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,734,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 122,094 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,510,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after purchasing an additional 584,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,046,000 after buying an additional 47,631 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,448 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average is $54.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

