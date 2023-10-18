Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $574,000 Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESML. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 85,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

ESML traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 117,994 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

