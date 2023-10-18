Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 82,669 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLF stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,158,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,764,212. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.73.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

