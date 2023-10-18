Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,480 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 457.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20,900.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,396,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,594,816. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.28. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $112.51.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.