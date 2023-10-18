Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 32 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the second quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $573.69. The company had a trading volume of 287,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,307. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.02. The company has a market capitalization of $254.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

