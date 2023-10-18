Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $1,763,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML traded down $25.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $583.56. 1,303,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,062. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $410.39 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The company has a market cap of $230.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $624.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $666.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $760.20.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

