Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 77 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Argus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Quanta Services Trading Down 3.6 %

PWR traded down $6.43 on Wednesday, hitting $172.97. The company had a trading volume of 175,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,575. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.33 and a 12-month high of $212.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.50. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

