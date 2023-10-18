Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 69.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 246,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 100,806 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 975.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 241,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 218,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 46.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 496,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 157,672 shares during the last quarter. 60.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $234,892.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,760.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Luminar Technologies news, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $234,892.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,467,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,760.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $101,958.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 692,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,333.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of LAZR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,539,329. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $10.55.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 1,008.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

See Also

