Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 548.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,292. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.74 and a one year high of $116.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.50 and its 200 day moving average is $103.81.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

