Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 7.7% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $26,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.31. 79,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,623. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $90.41.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.