Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.4% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 262,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,129,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 21,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,414. The company has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

